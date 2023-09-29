Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says she’s in great shape after moving to strawweight: “Probably the best I’ve ever felt”

Reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is feeling great ahead of her highly anticipated strawweight world title tilt at ONE Fight Night 14.

Rodrigues returns to Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday night for an epic champion vs. champion showdown as she is set to challenge current ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world titleholder Smilla Sundell. If Rodrigues manages to hand ‘The Hurricane’ her first loss under the ONE Championship banner, she will leave Lion City with not one, but two world titles wrapped around her waist.

Ahead of her strawweight showdown with Sundell, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues revealed that she is feeling great and is ready to put her strength on display against the teen phenom.

“I feel great. I’m in great shape. Probably the best I’ve ever felt,” Rodrigues said at the ONE Fight Night 14 press event. “I know Smilla is great, fast, and full of stamina, but I also carry a form of strength and I’m ready for it.”

Rodrigues steps into her co-main event clash undefeated inside the circle, holding impressive victories against Thai fan favorite Stamp Fairtex and current ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd. With a win over Sundell, Rodrigues could potentially find herself at the top of the women’s Muay Thai pound-for-pound list.

On the flip side, the 18-year-old Smilla Sundell could further reinforce the claim that she is the present and the future of the art of eight limbs with a decisive win on Friday night. Thus far, the Swedish standout has done an excellent job of backing that statement with wins over Diandra Martin and Jackie Buntan in Muay Thai, however, she has never faced an opponent quite like Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.