Allycia Hellen Rodrigues all in for Stamp Fairtex rematch in Muay Thai: “I’m ready for it”

After successfully defending her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title against Cristina Morales via unanimous decision in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20 this past Saturday, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has revealed her next dream fight.

During her post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, Rodrigues disclosed that she wants to have a rematch with the reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion, Stamp Fairtex, as she declared:

“Anytime that she wants a fight, I'm ready. Because I think it's going to be a great fight. It’s been a while that we fought and I'm ready for it.”

See the full interview below:

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Stamp first fought in August 2020 at ONE: A New Breed for her promotional debut. There, Rodrigues scored a majority decision upset over the Thai superstar to become the new queen of the division.

That win did not come easy for the Phuket Fight Club representative because it was a back-and-forth affair with both athletes having their respective moments during the bout.

Following that all-time classic of a fight between the two striking maestras, they were able to reach the pinnacle of success because Rodrigues remained the ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen and Stamp made history as the first-ever athlete in ONE Championship to win three world titles in three different sports.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues records her third victory in ONE Championship

This latest triumph has allowed Rodrigues to chalk up her third victory in the world’s largest martial arts organization, as she previously defeated Stamp and Janet Todd in her first two fights in the promotion.

Additionally, she returned to the win column after absorbing her first loss at the hands of Smilla Sundell in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14 via third-round TKO on her quest to be a two-division world champion.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 20 via the free event replay.