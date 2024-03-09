ONE Fight Night 20 results: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues puts on striking clinic to defend Muay Thai crown over Cristina Morales

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues overcame a slow start to her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title match with Cristina Morales to retain her 26-pound golden belt. The proud mom-champ scored a unanimous decision victory inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Morales pressured Rodrigues early and forced her against the ropes in the opening round with kicks and punches. However, Rodrigues retaliated with powerful body kicks. The forward-moving attack from the challenger almost overwhelmed the defending world champion.

Rodrigues quickly adjusted in the second round as she decided to pick the clinch as her main weapon in chopping down the tough challenge from Morales. The Brazilian slowed Morales down using piercing knee strikes.

It became the theme of the championship showdown for the next two rounds as the 25-year-old Brazilian doubled down on attacking the Team Jesus Cabello represrentative’s body with several more knees on the clinch.

The best moment of the fight occurred in the fourth canto of the match, where the Pkuhet Fight Club-affiliated athlete landed a massive right-body kick that momentarily folded Morales and made her retreat until the round ended.

Rodrigues finally reaped her body shot investment, as the Spanish star visibly slowed down in the fifth and final round. Rodrigues eventually got the nod from the judges to remain the undisputed queen of the atomweight Muay Thai division. She recorded her third victory under the world’s largest martial arts organization and handed Morales her second defeat in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 20 is headlined by the massive unification world title fight between Janet Todd and Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom. Catch all the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Official result: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defeated Cristina Morales by unanimous decision (ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship).