“I only saw her fight twice” – Allycia Hellen Rodrigues admits going into Cristina Morales showdown unsure of opponent’s style

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has confessed that she doesn’t know much about Cristina Morales’ fighting approach ahead of their ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title match in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8.

The defending world champion is looking to fend off the challenge from the Spanish star inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and extend her reign as the undisputed queen of the division.

In her most recent interview with ONE Championship, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues admitted that, even though she can’t fully grasp the style of Morales, she thinks that it has all the makings to be a great fight:

“I don't know my opponent much, I only saw her fight twice in ONE. I believe it will be a good striking fight. She's coming off a big win, so I'm looking forward to our showdown.”

Rodrigues has a point for her statement because, after all, Morales has only two fights in the world’s largest martial arts organization and has split her results into one win and one loss.

Meanwhile, Rodrigues came up short on her quest to become a two-division world champion after sustaining a unanimous decision setback from Smilla Sundell in her previous fight at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023.

Now that she is back in her natural weight class, the Phuket Fight Club representative is ready to return to the winner’s circle.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues impressed Smilla Sundell with her clinch game

Despite losing to Sundell, Rodrigues earned her respect by being competitive during their match. ‘The Hurricane’s’ was too much for the Brazilian challenger to handle, but she was impressed with two particular facets of her game.

According to the Swede sensation, Rodrigues has solid elbow strikes and an elite clinch game that threw her off multiple times during the match.

ONE Fight Night 20 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.