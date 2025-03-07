For reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, a champion vs. champion showdown with Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom will be inevitable in the foreseeable future.

According to Rodrigues, it is only a matter of time before they both cross their paths inside the ring, especially if they both win their upcoming championship defenses.

The Brazilian striking sensation shared this thought during her recent interview with The Bangkok Post, as she voiced out her readiness to face 'The Queen':

"Yeah, I know. 100 percent I know I will face Phetjeeja. I know this fight will be a hard fight, but I'll be ready. I'm always ready in my job, in my training, in my gym."

Check out Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' full interview below:

Rodrigues is scheduled to welcome the challenge of Marie McManamon for her 26-pound golden belt on March 8 during the main event of ONE Fight Night 29, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues proud of the work she puts in every fight camp

Before welcoming the British contender to the world's largest martial arts organization, Rodrigues also talked to ONE Championship for an interview in which she discussed how hard her training regimen is and how it helps her win fights.

According to the Phuket Fight Club representative, other fighters don't train like she does, even if they try to emulate it, as she proclaimed:

"What I've always believes is that they don't train like we do here. They don't train the way we do. I think they even try, but not the way we train, since it's every day. It's morning and afternoon, doing the same thing."

The exciting ONE Fight Night 29 card will happen on March 7 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

