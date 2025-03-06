“They don’t train like we do” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says her superior work ethic will be key in taking down Marie McManamon

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is confident her insane training camp has given her more than enough firepower to defend her throne in Bangkok.

The reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion will defend her gold against Marie McManamon in the main event of ONE Fight Night 29 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodrigues said the work she put in over the past couple of months equipped her with the necessary arsenal she'd use against McManamon in her world title defense.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues said:

"What I’ve always believed is that they don’t train like we do here. They don’t train the way we do. I think they even try, but not the way we train, since it’s every day. It’s morning and afternoon, doing the same thing.”

Rodrigues is part of the famed Phuket Fight Club in Thailand, and is the rare fighter to have fought exclusively in world title matches in ONE Championship.

The mom-champ is 3-1 in the promotion, with high-profile wins against reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd, and Cristina Morales.

Rodrigues' lone loss in ONE Championship came at the hands of Smilla Sundell when she bid for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

The 26-year-old now looks to add to her mystique when she defends the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title for the second time in her tenure.

ONE Fight Night 29, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues admits there will always be pressure at the top of the combat sports world

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues had one of the most memorable debuts in ONE Championship history when she dethroned Stamp Fairtex of the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Since that victory in 2020, Rodrigues continued her ascent and firmly established herself as the best 115-pound female Muay Thai artist on the planet.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Rodrigues admitted that her status comes with an insane amount of pressure:

"I always feel pressure. There’s no way around it. As they say, it’s hard to reach the top but even harder to stay there."

