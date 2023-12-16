Alonzo Menifield wife: Who is the UFC light heavyweight married to?

Alonzo Menifield is slated to take on Dustin Jacoby in a light-heavyweight bout at UFC 296, the last pay-per-view event of the year. The card is set to take place on Saturday, December 16, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Atomic' started his professional fighting journey in 2015 and previously fought under the Bellator MMA and LFA banner. Menifield maintained an undefeated streak for five years and earned entry into the UFC via 'Dana White's Contender Series' in 2018. He currently boasts a professional 14-3-1 record.

The 36-year-old American is unbeaten in his last four UFC appearances, securing impressive stoppage victories against Jimmy Crute, Misha Cirkunov, and Askar Mozharov. He has emerged victorious in seven out of his 11 fights, including a notable first-round knockout of Paul Craig.

Alonzo Menifield has been in a longstanding marriage with his high school sweetheart and now wife, Crystal Menifield, with whom he shares three children. While her personal information is not publicly disclosed, a report from Celebrities Buzz indicates that Gem is a graduate of Texas A&M Business.

Dustin Jacoby reflects on his fight against Alonzo Menifield

During a recent interview with The Top Turtle MMA Podcast on Cageside Press, Dustin Jacoby expressed enthusiasm for his upcoming matchup against Alonzo Menifield. 'The Hanyak' appreciates the fact that Menifield is ranked higher than him, and he sees this as an opportunity to climb the rankings. He said:

"So when I got his approval, I was like ‘man I love the name, I love the match-up, I love the fact that he’s ranked above me.’ This is the first time I get to go take somebody’s ranking from them. Since I got into the top 15, I’ve always had to defend my spot, I’ve always had to defend my ranking. Now I get the opportunity to go out there and climb the ladder and beat somebody that’s in front of me."