"Already 1-0 this year” - Dan Hooker sheds light on bar-fight story while previewing Justin Gaethje clash at UFC 313 

Dan Hooker is scheduled to kick off his 2025 season in a thrilling matchup against Justin Gaethje in the co-main event of UFC 313 on Mar. 8. But according to 'The Hangman' he is already undefeated this year, having been involved in an alcohol-fuelled brawl at a local pub.

The Kiwi has been labeled as a "psychopath" by several figures within MMA, namely UFC commentator Joe Rogan as well as a teammate of Hooker's, Israel Adesanya.

The wild side of 'The Hangman' is usually only visible when he sets foot in the octagon. But during a recent appearance on New Zealand radio show The Morning Rumble, he said this:

"[My manager] called me up and he's like, 'It's only seven weeks [until UFC 313], have you been on the piss?' I said, 'It's been summer! I've been fighting. I'm already 1-0 this year!' I'm 1-0 down the pub, I was."

He added:

"It wasn't a random. It was me and Aaron Tau down the pub. My manager's like, 'He must have deserved it.' I was like, 'Nah, nah he really didn't.' I said [that] I liked his mate's hat so I took his hat... Aaron's like, 'Give his hat back!' In my head I was like, 'He's got a fair argument.' But what came out was, 'What are you going to do about it?' And then a few bang-bangs, got a scar on my knuckle to prove it."

Check out Dan Hooker's story below:

Dan Hooker or Justin Gaethje could face Islam Makhachev next, says the Kiwi

Charles Oliveira's dream of facing the winner of Islam Makhachev's title defense at UFC 311 may not materialize following Dan Hooker's recent comments.

'Do Bronx' has remained in title contention since his loss to Makhachev at UFC 280 for the lightweight belt. But according to 'The Hangman', the winner of his clash with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 will be Makhachev's likely next opponent.

The Dagestani's indication that he would be open to facing 'The Highlight' have only compounded Hooker's statement.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports NZ, the 34-year-old said this:

"That's kind of what the UFC alluded to. This is some kind of title eliminator. That's the only reason the UFC will make something a five-round fight, it's to eliminate you for a title... There's Charles Oliveira waiting in the wings, Ilia Topuria might move up... Whether it's the undisputed title or the BMF title, I'm taking this fight very seriously."

Check out Dan Hooker's comments below (4:30):

