‘Always focused’ John Lineker ready to embark on quest to reclaim lost bantamweight crown 

At ONE Fight Night 13, John Lineker returns to the circle to face Kim Jae Woong in a pivotal bantamweight matchup.

Competing for the first time since his defeat at ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year, the former champion aims to put his loss behind him with a strong performance.

Having shared the global stage with reigning king Fabricio Andrade in back-to-back fights, the comeback starts now for the Brazilian knockout specialist.

After he was stripped of his title on the scales and their first fight ended in a no contest, the rematch with Andrade was a better performance from Lineker. Still, it wasn’t enough for him to regain the belt against the young star who declared himself as the ‘uncrowned king of the division.’

The outcome has only made Lineker more motivated to come back better than ever as he hunts down the bantamweight title that he previously held. On August 4, he returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with Kim being the first hurdle in his way.

In an interview with ONE Championship, John Lineker spoke about his mentality as he embraces the role of being a hunter once again.

He said:

“And [I’m] always focused on my goal, which is to come back strong for the game and fight for the title again.”

Due to his exciting fighting style, high knockout ratio, and No.1-ranked spot, ‘Hands of Stone’ is not too far away from a title shot.

However, with plenty of contenders more than ready to earn their shot at the divisional strap, it may take an impressive run of performances in order to set up a third meeting with ‘Wonder Boy.’

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video membership on Friday, August 4.