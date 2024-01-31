"Always grafting" - Ebanie Bridges reacts to Conor McGregor's viral yacht workout video in just Versace innerwear

Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself pedaling an exercise bike aboard his luxurious yacht, a clip he had previously uploaded and swiftly deleted last August, prompting a reaction from Ebanie Bridges.

In the footage, McGregor sported nothing but a vibrant pair of turquoise Versace trunks.

The video elicited a reaction from the former IBF female bantamweight champion:

"Always grafting 💪🏼 no days off 😉❤️"

Last year, Bridges and McGregor garnered significant attention for their ringside photos at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing match, sparking fan speculation about their relationship. Bridges was among the models promoting McGregor's highly-discussed beverage, Forged Irish Stout, at the event.

Ebanie Bridges shares insights on collaboration with Conor McGregor

Ebanie Bridges revealed a longstanding friendship with Conor McGregor, noting that 'The Notorious' has consistently been a supportive figure in her boxing endeavors.

During an interview with Boxing King Media last August, Bridges stated that their relationship is purely professional, highlighting McGregor's expertise as a savvy entrepreneur adept at efficiently promoting his products as being one of the key factors in bringing them together. She said:

"He reached out to me and said, 'Hey, you wanna be part of the team and be part of the Forged army and partner up with me,' and help promote his stout. So what better way to promote than to get pictures with the 'Blonde Bomber' at an Anthony Joshua fight, wearing your gear? And it worked, didn't it? Because we've broken the internet again and everyone’s talking about it… It’s just business."

She added:

"You think Conor McGregor would be with me in public, doing everything that we’re doing, like getting me to be a part of his forged Army team if his fiancee had a problem with it, these people who sit at home, know nothing about show business, no nothing about celebrity and what it’s like to be famous, you have to have very very thick skin to one be a celebrity and be in a relationship with a celebrity, and she gets it."

Check out Ebanie Bridges' comments below (7:00):