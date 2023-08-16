Conor McGregor and his longtime partner Dee Devlin have been in a relationship since 2008 and share a wonderful family together. Unlike other athletes who prefer to keep their families private, McGregor publicly involves Devlin and their children in all parts of his life, including fights or leisure trips.

However, after 'The Notorious' made a notable appearance alongside Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges at the recent Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing match, various rumors have surfaced questioning the Irishman's dedication to his relationship.

Conor McGregor recently posted images from his date night with Dee Devlin.

Check out the photos below:

The photos sparked considerable debate and attention on social media, especially in the context of the ongoing 'Blonde Bomber' controversy.

One fan wrote:

"Why does every picture with you feature alchocol?"

Another fan wrote:

"FFS🤣 There must have been a dozen tweets on Saturday night when he was with EB, sayin that come monday, Conors timeline will be filled with Dee and flowers."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Lol Mcgregor does what he wants on the weekend and then bribes the wife during the week 😂 true love."

"Bro you cheat on her everyday 😂😂"

"Don’t let @EbanieBridges see this she won’t be happy 😂"

"How Many times did you cheat on her this week?"

"Take her to the Miami Heat bathroom and do your thinggggg boy!"

"She’s a mug for still being with you, but I guess the money makes it worthwhile…"

Ebanie Bridges discusses her collaboration with Conor McGregor

Ebanie Bridges recently garnered attention due to her ringside presence with Conor McGregor, leading fans to speculate about their association. 'Blonde Bomber' has now spoken about their connection in relation to McGregor's beverage, Forged Irish Stout.

The Australian boxer disclosed that she and 'The Notorious' have been friends for a while, and the former UFC two-division champion has consistently provided her with support in her boxing pursuits.

In an interview with Boxing King Media, Bridges mentioned that their relationship is entirely professional, emphasizing that McGregor is a skilled entrepreneur who knows how to effectively promote his products:

"He reached out to me and said, 'Hey, you wanna be part of the team and be part of the forged army and partner up with me,' and help promote his stout. So what better way to promote than get pictures with The Blonde Bomber at an Anthony Joshua fight, wearing your gear. And it worked, didn't it, because we've broken the internet again."

Check out Bridges' comments below (from 7:00):