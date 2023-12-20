"Always the journeymen talking the most sh*t" - 30-fight UFC vet's "don't really care" comments about Colby Covington leads to mixed reactions

UFC welterweight Colby Covington lost the third title fight of his career against Leon Edwards at UFC 296. He was blasted for his performance inside the octagon and got comments outside of it by a UFC veteran.

UFC welterweight Matt Brown explained why he did not want to see Covington in action again, terming his comments about Edwards' dad as 'disgusting'.

"I think I speak for everyone, we don’t really care if we see him again or not. I don’t think there’s a lot of people excited to see him fight again ... Just disgusting. Why the f**k would you say some s**t like that?"

Some fans reacted to Brown's comments with vehement disagreement and hit back at him.

"Always the journeymen talking the most s**t about fighters would absolutely starch them"

"Who the f**k is Matt brown?"

"How Ironic, Matt Brown speaking for everybody and who they do/don’t want to see. I’ll tell you who we don’t want to see or hear… you, Matt Brown. Don’t care how many KO you have they were all on undercards and prelims, you never drew a dime and your opinions aren’t worth one."

Other fans sided with Matt Brown and discredited Colby Covington's record and persona.

"Colby has 0 wins over ranked welterweights , 2 wins and 3 losses in his last 5 😂"

"He's trying to fit a McGregor type persona but fails miserably."

"Matt Brown always tells it like it is. If you're still a Colby fan in 2023 that's just sad and embarrassing"

Colby Covington discusses changing weight classes after third failed welterweight title challenge

Colby Covington was questioned about a potential weight class change in the aftermath of his third title fight loss.

He dismissed the notion as one he does not want to pursue, citing that he wouldn't want to exploit a weight cut advantage in a lighter division like the lightweight division. He added that he felt best fighting at a weight he felt comfortable at while also outlining his ambitions in the welterweight division.

He said:

"I don't want to be a weight bully. That's everything I stand against. I don't wanna cut weight. I just wanna feel good when I fight, you know, and not have to get that big advantage. I feel like cutting that kind of weight is legal cheating. It's [lightweight] not something I'm interested in. I wanna fight everybody at my weight, at 170, and prove I'm the best in the world."

Check out Colby Covington's full comments below (15:58):