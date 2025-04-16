“Always wanted to do it” - Dante Leon says he was barely into high school when he decided to pursue professional BJJ

While some high schoolers are still trying to figure out their favorite courses, Dante Leon already had his career chalked up.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar revealed in a Reddit Ask Me Anything session that he's always figured out that submission grappling would be his preferred career.

Leon, who indulged the fans' questions at r/BJJ, said he was barely into his high school tenure when he decided to become a professional BJJ artist.

He wrote:

"Always wanted to do it, I made the decision/choice when I was about 15 years old."

Dante Leon answers fans' questions on Reddit.

Dante Leon's decision to dive headfirst into BJJ ultimately produced the dividends he always envisioned his career would get.

The Canadian superstar is a two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion and is on track to challenge for ONE Championship gold in his third appearance in the promotion.

Leon had a stellar promotional debut when he submitted multi-time BJJ world champion Bruno Pucci at ONE Fight Night 26 in December 2024.

He then had a quick turnaround when he faced and beat Tommy Langaker via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 27 in January this year.

The 29-year-old could get the biggest win of his career the next time he steps between the ropes when he challenges Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

Leon's world title challenge goes down in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 31, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon events, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Tye Ruotolo believes Dante Leon could be his biggest threat in ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo isn't one to take his world title challengers lightly, and he knows Dante Leon brings a stellar world championship pedigree in their Bangkok meeting.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion said Leon has all the traits to give him a tough outing at ONE Fight Night 31.

Ruotolo said:

"Yeah, 100% you know? I feel like, once you get to the highest levels, everyone is tough, and Dante is no different. He’s strong, he’s flexible, he’s well-rounded."

