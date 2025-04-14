“A pleasure for me” - BJJ superstar Dante Leon relishes the opportunity to teach while training for his shot at ONE gold

Dante Leon isn't just preparing for the biggest match of his career. He's doing it alongside the students he mentors every day.

Ad

The two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion will challenge Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Despite the high-stakes nature of his first world championship opportunity in ONE Championship, Leon continues to prioritize his role as head coach at Adamas Jiu-Jitsu in Toledo, Ohio.

"Ahead of my ONE Championship match, I had the opportunity to talk about my students and Adamas Jiu Jitsu locations. This was a pleasure for me as in every match or tournament, these academies serve as my home training base," Dante Leon wrote in a recent Instagram post for Adamas Jiu-Jitsu.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"My students and I all prepare under the same roof for competitions, regardless of skill level. It has brought me great joy to train, teach and prepare alongside my students and competition team for many events, especially this one being the biggest match of my career."

Ad

Leon enters the world title fight with a perfect 2-0 record in ONE Championship, most recently defeating Tommy Langaker by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Dante Leon reveals how he balances his time across multiple responsibilities

Dante Leon has long excelled at juggling his competitive career with his coaching duties, a balancing act that has defined his journey in jiu-jitsu.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, Leon said:

"It's been a cool kind of experience. When I first started with the jiu-jitsu gym, I was not only an owner, but I was teaching up to four classes a day. So, actually, I won a world title in 2019. I was teaching an average of three classes a day. I was teaching 15 classes a week, and it was a lot of work."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.