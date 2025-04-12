“Being really a professional athlete” - Dante Leon says he and his team focus on building a great martial arts atmosphere

Dante Leon is focused on building himself as a professional athlete and his training gym.
Over the last five months, Leon has become a significant threat in ONE Championship's lightweight and welterweight submission grappling divisions.
The 29-year-old from Canada trains at Pedigo Submission Fighting, where he's committed to helping his team expand. During an interview with ONE, Leon had this to say about his priorities moving forward:
“Now, I have the time to put my focus and energy into other things, like focusing on being really a professional athlete, focusing on helping my brand grow as well as my gym. My academy is helping get new students in the gym, get new high-level people in the gym for my competitors to train with, for my students to learn from, for me to work with.”
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Dante Leon made his ONE Championship debut in December 2024, defeating Bruno Pucci by armbar. One month later, he returned to action and took out Tommy Langaker by unanimous decision to solidify himself as a worthy title challenger in the lightweight or welterweight division.
Watch Leon submit Pucci in his ONE debut below:
Dante Leon takes on Tye Ruotolo for ONE gold
On May 2, Dante Leon will have his first opportunity to capture a submission grappling world title in ONE Championship.
The Canadian grappler is scheduled to compete in the ONE Fight Night 31 co-main event against welterweight world champion Tye Ruotolo.
Tye, the twin brother of ONE lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo, holds a promotional record of 7-0, including four wins inside the distance.
Tye Ruotolo has been one of the biggest promotional submission grappling superstars, securing wins against Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, Reinier de Ridder, Dagi Arslanaliev, Magomed Abdulkadirov, Izaak Michell, and Jozef Chen.
ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Next month's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
In the main event, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and former bantamweight champion Nong-O Hama will clash in an action-packed non-title flyweight Muay Thai bout.