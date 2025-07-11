Alycia Baumgardner vs. Jennifer Miranda: Live round-by-round updates

The Alycia Baumgardner vs. Jennifer Miranda round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming women's super featherweight championship boxing match set for 10 rounds on the MVP card on July 11.
Ahead of the bout, Gaumgardner holds an impressive 15-1 (1) record, with seven of those wins coming by way of knockout/TKO. She hasn't tasted defeat in years, but her last bout was a no-contest against Delfine Persoon due to an accidental clash of heads, which rendered Persoon unable to continue.
She also steps into the ring as the IBF, IBO, WBC, and WBO women's super featherweight champion. Meanwhile, her opponent, Miranda, is 12-0, with just one stoppage win. She reigns as the WBA interim women's featherweight champion, but isn't expected to dethrone Baumgardner at super featherweight.
In fact, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Baumgardner as a staggering -2500 favorite, while Miranda is a +1100 underdog. The card starts at 5:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 2:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), but the two women make their ringwalks at around 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming women's super featherweight title fight.
Alycia Baumgardner vs. Jennifer Miranda
