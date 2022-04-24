"Less than a month until I’m throwing these hands" - Alyse Anderson on her May 20 return to the ONE Circle

ONE Championship atomweight Alyse Anderson is coming off of her first loss in the ONE Circle but is looking to make up for lost time. Anderson took to her Instagram account to let everyone know that she will be back inside the ONE Circle on May 20.

Here's what she posted:

"Less than a month until I’m throwing these hands in the @onechampionship circle! May 20th in Singapore 👊🏼 LFG"

Alyse Anderson has been on the shelf ever since making her debut back in September 2021 against Itsuki Hirata. She fought hard in her first fight with the promotion, but Hirata just seemed too much too soon for Anderson. The submission specialist was able to get the nod via a unanimous decision victory.

Anderson has been chomping at the bit to get back in there ever since that defeat. Fights have fallen through over time, like a scheduled fight with Asha Roka for ONE X on March 26th. Roka had to withdraw due to an injury sustained in practice but the fight is now back on at ONE 157 on May 20.

Alyse Anderson vows better performance against Asha Roka

Alyse Anderson came into ONE Championship with some hype surrounding her coming over from the Invicta FC banner. Over there, she was able to amass a 2-1 record with a triangle finish of Stephanie Alba in her sophomore fight with the promotion. Things may not have gone her way on her debut, but Anderson vowed to perform better next time out.

Anderson has shown she has all the tools to be fighting on the biggest stage in ONE Championship. Even after dropping the first two rounds due to grappling against Hirata, she tried to battle back in the third, even dropping the Japanese star with a right hand. In an interview with ONE Championship, Anderson spoke about the errors and adjustments she made going into that third round:

"Everyone was telling me like, oh, she has a strong overhand right because she dropped that Tinydoll [Rika Ishige] with her right hand, like, be careful. Then once I got hit with it a couple of times and realized that it wasn't going to knock me out. When I started letting my hands go in the third round, that’s when I dropped her. I just know if I would have started that way, I could have avoided clinching and the takedowns altogether. So I made two mistakes but I definitely learned from them."

Alyse Anderson will be looking to bounce back at ONE 157 on May 20 against Asha Roka. Both fighters are coming off of losses and will be desperate to get back into the win column. That will usually make for a great exciting fight and one that fans will surely enjoy.

