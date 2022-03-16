“I made mistakes, but I learned from them” - Alyse Anderson looks back on Itsuki Hirata loss, vows better performance at ONE: X

ONE atomweight fighter, Alyse Anderson, will return to the cage to officially open ONE: X on March 26. As part of ONE's biggest show yet, Anderson will face former Indian national boxing champion Asha Roka in an MMA bout.

Both atomweight warriors are coming off losses and are eager to get back to winning ways on March 26. In her last fight, Anderson nearly finished ONE rising star Itsuki Hirata but ultimately lost via decision.

The former Invicta FC fighter was competitive on the feet, but was outclassed on the ground by Hirata. Speaking to ONE Championship, Alyse Anderson spoke about her take-aways from fighting the Japanese superstar:

"I knew that she was going to be good with the judo throw. So I did work extensively on keeping my hips and not getting taken down. Obviously, that's where I lost the fight, especially against the fence when I thought I could get my head out, when I thought I could create space. It's when I did exactly what I was told not to do and separated my hips from hers. Every single time I did that, it's when I just got tossed. I also didn't let my hands go until the third round because I think I was pretty nervous with it being my ONE debut."

Anderson is very transparent when it comes to her flaws and displayed great humility in the face of defeat. The American fighter is truly a martial artist and fights with a pure competitive spirit alone.

"I made two mistakes but I definitely learned from them" - Alyse Anderson on her loss to Itsuki Hirata

Despite being dominated in the first two rounds on the ground, Anderson made a glorious effort to rally back as she dropped Hirata with a right hand. Speaking of her late-fight resurgence, Anderson explained:

"Everyone was telling me like, oh, she has a strong overhand right because she dropped that Tinydoll [Rika Ishige] with her right hand, like, be careful. Then once I got hit with it a couple of times and realized that it wasn't going to knock me out. When I started letting my hands go in the third round, that’s when I dropped her. I just know if I would have started that way, I could have avoided clinching and the takedowns altogether. So I made two mistakes but I definitely learned from them."

Alyse Anderson is cognizant of the mistakes she made in her last outing. The 27-year-old is aware that letting her hands go would open up her opponent to her devastating right hand.

Against a pure boxer in Asha Roka, however, Alyse Anderson will face a wildly different opponent from the judo specialist in Hirata. Tune in on March 26 to watch the action and drama unfold.

