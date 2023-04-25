Alyse Anderson points to Stamp Fairtex’s striking as main concern

Heading into her showdown with former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex, American star ‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson admits she and her team have no idea what to expect when she steps into the Circle opposite the powerful Thai.

Anderson says she’s feeling the nerves heading into arguably the biggest fight of her professional career thus far. But also that she’s studying Stamp and her tendencies to best prepare herself.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Alyse Anderson spoke about training specifically for Stamp’s striking, despite not knowing if she has what it takes to beat the Thai warrior until they are both in the cage together.

‘Lil’ Savage’ said:

“It's something we're just going to train for. It's something I'm just going to prepare for, and we've already started preparing for that. At least we said something like that. We don't know what's coming.”

Stamp is a former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion. At just 25-years of age, she is already a veteran with 16 fights in ONE on her resume.

That being said, Anderson is thankful there’s a lot of tape on Stamp to really study her style and craft a winning game plan.

The American added:

“I feel like going into fights, it's a lot of nerves, about [being] unprepared, and we have so much footage that we can study for this fight.”

Alyse Anderson will battle Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the updates on ONE Fight Night 10, as we deliver news straight from the source.

Poll : 0 votes