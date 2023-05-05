Alyse Anderson ready to put on a show-stopper against Stamp

At ONE Fight Night 10, Alyse Anderson will compete in the biggest fight of her career to date.

Since signing with ONE Championship in 2021, Anderson has competed inside the Circle on two occasions, rebounding with a win over Asha Roka after losing to Itsuki Hirata in her promotional debut.

For her next contest, the Michigan native will get the opportunity to compete in front of the United States fans with ONE Championship making its debut in the US on May 5.

Live from the sold out 1stBank Center in Colorado, ONE is bringing a stacked card for this historic night with some of the biggest names on the roster set to compete.

As a contender in the atomweight MMA division, Alyse Anderson has drawn the biggest fight that she could possibly get outside of competing for the world championship.

In Colorado, she will stand across the Circle from no.1-ranked Stamp Fairtex as the Thai superstar competes for the first time on US soil.

As her opponent looks to produce back to back wins and put on a show for the US fans who haven’t seen her compete in the flesh before, Anderson has the opportunity to take all of that momentum for herself.

Ahead of her return, the 29-year old posted these final messages on her Instagram page after successfully making weight and passing her hydration test:

“114.25 and ready to show out tomorrow!! Tune in tomorrow on Amazon prime to watch my fight! 📸: @vital277”

Alyse Anderson will face Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

