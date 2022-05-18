"Possibly three fights total this year" - Alyse Anderson reveals desired strength of schedule for 2022

Alyse Anderson wants to get three fights in this year, and she hopes that a busier schedule could ultimately lead her to the top of the division.

The American striker’s first assignment in 2022 will be against Asha Roka in an atomweight mixed martial arts bout at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot. The bout takes place on May 20 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

I an interview with MMA Mania’s Drake Riggs, Alyse Anderson said that her desired three-fight schedule was the agreement she had between her management and her parents.

The 27-year-old said:

“I try to take one fight at a time but I definitely want to fight again this summer and also before that so possibly like three fights total this year. That [number] is like between my management and my parents [that’s why] I’ve talked about is trying to get in like three fights this year.”

Anderson’s fight against Roka will be her second bout under ONE Championship's banner and she’s already taking in the pressure of what life is like fighting for a worldwide organization.

“You’re signing posters for the first time and you’re doing more than just showing up and showing up to fight. You have interviews now, just like that next-level stuff. You’re always gonna have a little pressure.”

Alyse Anderson hopes a busier schedule will push her to the top of the division

Alyse Anderson, by all accounts, is a newcomer to ONE Championship. However, just like any other fighter, her long-term goal is to ultimately get into the top of her division and contend for the ONE atomweight world title.

‘Lil’ Savage’ has one fight under her belt in ONE Championship and that was when she debuted against Itsuki Hirata in September 2021. Anderson thus said that her next fight against Roka would be her next big challenge.

“I haven’t really thought about it just because just getting my first win with ONE under my belt will be like just that next step on the ladder because I’m not trying to look past this [fight against Roka].”

Anderson hopes that she can string enough victories to ultimately land her at the top of the division and be in the conversation along with atomweight queen Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex.

“Obviously that’s the end goal like long-term thinking. That’s why the three fights in a year [is plausible] if I can get three wins this year. I think starting out next year could put me in title contention but yeah, just one fight at a time.”

