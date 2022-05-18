Also lost my Invicta debut but then went on and won two - Alyse Anderson on rebounding from ONE debut loss

Alyse Anderson may have lost her ONE debut but that does not demotivate her in any way. Her first match in ONE was against Japanese judoka Itsuki Hirata in the 2021 Atomweight Grand Prix quarterfinals. She lost the bout via decision.

Anderson is no stranger to losing in her organizational debut. She is also good at coming back from those losses. For instance, the 27-year-old also lost her debut in Invicta, but she still went on to win her next two bouts in the organization.

'Lil' Savage' will be fighting next at ONE 157 on May 20 against Asha Roka. In an interview with MMA Mania, she explained her attitude towards rebounding from a loss:

"With the pressure of dealing with fight week, I also lost my Invicta debut but then like went on and won two, and now I lost my ONE debut and I feel like it was kind of like the same thing. Like with Invicta going from a regional to like a little bigger show... you're signing posters for the first time, like you're doing more than just showing up to win and showing up to fight. Like you have interviews now, and just like that like next level... you're always going to have a little pressure. "

Watch Anderson's interview with MMA Mania below:

With some MMA events, a fighter can simply show up, fight, and go home. However, she is now competing in bigger events that come with their own share of distractions.

Alyse Anderson will look to rebound from her 2021 loss when she takes on India's Asha Roka at ONE 157 on May 20.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



"Lil' Savage" FACES OFF with Asha Roka on 20 May at



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Alyse Anderson locks on her target"Lil' Savage" FACES OFF with Asha Roka on 20 May at #ONE157 Alyse Anderson locks on her target 🎯"Lil' Savage" FACES OFF with Asha Roka on 20 May at #ONE157!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/Ir59ccUcfi

Alyse Anderson vs. Asha Roka at ONE 157

Anderson's opponent, Asha Roka, has had a long layoff. Her last bout was a loss to Gina Iniong in early 2021.

The American fighter does not expect her opponent to have ring rust but instead be at full strength. During the same interview with MMA Mania, she said:

"The fact that she's had the layoff and now she's going right back into like a big show... but honestly, whether it does or doesn't... I expect that she's going to be one hundred percent prepared."

'Knockout Queen' Asha Roka will also be looking to rebound from a loss just like her opponent. Both fighters will be fighting for a place in the competitive women's atomweight division.

Viewers can enjoy this MMA fight at ONE 157 on May 20.

ONE Championship shared a post on Instagram highlighting Roka's preparedness for the bout:

"Asha Roka's got the rhythm "Knockout Queen" faces off with Alyse Anderson THIS FRIDAY."

Edited by Aziel Karthak