Alyse Anderson reveals long road to recovery after broken hand in Asha Roka win

American fireball Alyse Anderson earned her maiden victory in ONE Championship in her last fight but it came at a cost as she broke her hand.

‘Lil’ Savage’ defeated Indian-Nepalese fighter Asha Roka at ONE 157 in May last year, winning by submission via a triangle choke. Over the course of the proceedings, though, the American Top Team affiliate broke her hand which required surgery after.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Alyse Anderson shared what she went through as she recovered from the injury.

“Oh yeah, I broke my hand in my last fight, where I had to have surgery on it, reconstructive surgery on my ligaments. I have pins in it now. So I've been doing a lot [to recover], like after that fight, I have just been rehabbing my hand after the surgery. But at the beginning of the year, finally, I've been able to punch again and get back into full training.”

After getting clearance to return to action, Alyse Anderson did not decline when she was offered to fight No. 1-ranked atomweight title contender Stamp Fairtex in ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States next month.

The two will collide at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson is expecting no less than to go through the wringer against Stamp Fairtex, a former two-sport ONE world champion. But she is looking at it as a grand opportunity to show her toughness and that she can hold her own against the top fighters in her division.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

