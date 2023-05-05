Alyse Anderson rolls with Rose Namajunas in open workouts

At ONE Fight Night 10, Alyse Anderson faces the biggest fight of her career to date.

On May 5, ONE Championship will host its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Anderson will compete for the third time under the ONE banner at the event, getting the chance to showcase her skills in front of a home crowd but that isn’t to say she will have the support of all the fans in attendance.

With some of the biggest names on the roster all set to compete in Colorado on this historic night, Anderson has drawn the challenge of welcoming Stamp Fairtex to the US in what will be the Thai superstar’s first fight on US soil.

Whilst ‘Lil Savage’ has shown in the past that she is willing to stand and trade strikes with any of her opponents, that would not be the clear path to victory against a former Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion in ONE.

Though her opponent’s ground game has come a long way in recent years since she decided to focus on MMA in search of a third world championship in a different ruleset, Anderson may have an advantage if the fight hits the floor.

Ahead of her fight, Alyse Anderson took part in an open workout in Broomfield where she was seen rolling with the former UFC strawweight world champion Rose Namajunas.

She posted this photo on Instagram following the event:

“Open workout for #onefightnignt10 👊🏼 tomorrow night watch me live on Amazon prime for @onechampionship"

Alyse Anderson will return to face Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

