"Am I a free agent?" - Conor McGregor discusses potentially re-signing with UFC after fighting out current contract

Conor McGregor has not competed in mixed martial arts since breaking his leg nearly three years ago at UFC 264 in July 2021. While he has revealed that he hopes to return to the octagon at International Fight Week in June, nothing has been made official, leading to speculation that the biggest star in mixed martial arts could be involved in a contract dispute with the promotion.

The former double champion recently revealed that he has not been approached to sign a new contract with the UFC. Speaking to Marc Raimondi of ESPN, 'The Notorious' stated:

"I have two fights left on my UFC contract. I'm excited to get them. What's next? I don't know. I have not been accosted. There's been no talk of a re-sign. How would you even approach someone like me to re-sign? What would that look like? I'm sure they're thinking about it. [Former UFC CEO] Lorenzo [Fertitta] probably would've been at my door two fights ago, maybe, to re-sign me. I'm two fights out now so I don't know what way they're going to go."

McGregor continued:

"Maybe they might want to just see how things play out, too... I definitely have one this year and I'd love two. I called for the September one, also. I suggested [Nate] Diaz, I think that's perfection. At the Sphere, Mexican Independence Day. I think that's absolute perfection of a fight. I'm sure I get one in, hoping I get two. And then after that, do we sign a new deal? Am I a free agent? I love the UFC dearly. My heart is in the UFC... I wish to continue this."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on his UFC contract below:

McGregor has revealed that he hopes to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303, which will take place during International Fight Week in June. He also plans to have a trilogy bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 306, which will take place at the Las Vegas Sphere for Mexican Independence Day, marking the promotion's first event at the venue.

Sean Strickland believes Conor McGregor should retire

While Conor McGregor may be closing in on a return to the octagon, Sean Strickland believes that the biggest star in mixed martial arts should walk away from the sport. Speaking to The Schmo, 'Tarzan' was asked if he believes 'The Notorious' will return in 2024, responding:

"I don't know, man. Do we really care about Conor McGregor these days? I mean, he’s a juiced out, roided out guy. I mean, do we still care about Conor McGregor? Is he still a name in the UFC? Dude, go retire on a yacht. Be done with your s**t."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on Conor McGregor below (4:17):

While Strickland may not want the former double champion to return to the octagon, it is unlikely that the UFC shares that stance as McGregor is, by far, the biggest star the promotion has ever seen. His manager, Audie Attar, recently claimed that an announcement regarding his return will be coming soon.