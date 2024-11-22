"Am I getting s**ked off" - Sean Strickland's NSFW "shower" conversation with Nina-Marie Daniele sparks wild fan reactions

In their latest encounter, Sean Strickland and Nina-Marie Daniele shared a moment that has quickly caught the attention of fans on social media. The pair can be seen conversing in a clip Daniele uploaded to her X account, during which Strickland revealed a lack of hygiene.

The former UFC middleweight champion revealed that he hadn't showered in three days and appears to have no intention of doing so. With Daniele briefly attempting to do some damage control, Strickland was quick to defy her words by questioning why he should shower if he is neither training nor spending time with his girlfriend.

"Why do I need to take a shower if I'm not training? My woman's not here. Am I getting s**ked off? What's the f**king point?"

Trending

Check out Sean Strickland arguing against daily showering (0:40):

Expand Tweet

Naturally, the outlandish claim became a massive talking point on X, with fans flocking to form a thread under Daniele's tweet. Many expressed their astonishment over Strickland's revelation, some even finding it too difficult to stomach.

One fan openly remarked on how poor Strickland's hygiene must be if he truly hasn't showered in over half a week.

"Someone smells"

Others joked about Strickland's honesty.

"At least he's honest"

More jokes were made of the situation, with some poking fun at how much personal information Strickland is willing to reveal in these interviews.

"This is unnecessary information from Mr Strickland"

Some, though, could not help but be repulsed.

"That's disgusting"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Sean Strickland's revelation

Sean Strickland is a regular fixture in Nina-Marie Daniele's content

Sean Strickland has become almost synonymous with Nina-Marie Daniele due to how often the two collaborate. He has taken part in her interviews more than any other fighter on the UFC roster, and the two have formed a friendship as a result.

Expand Tweet

Daniele has been cage-side for several of his fights, even the relatively low-profile ones taking place in the UFC Apex facility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback