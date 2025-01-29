"Am I the third Paul brother?" - Young lightweight shares hilarious reaction to getting booked against yet another veteran at UFC 314 

A young UFC lightweight competitor has been booked to lock horns with a promotion veteran in his upcoming fight at UFC 314. After coming across one such post reporting the fight on social media he offered a funny reaction to it.

Chase Hooper has been booked by the company to face Jim Miller at UFC 314 in April this year. Miller is a veteran of the sport having made his debut in 2005 and has 57 fights under his belt. On the other hand, Hooper has been competing in professional MMA since 2017 and has 19 fights to his record.

Reacting to the post on X by MMA journalist Marcel Dorff, the 25-year-old funnily compared himself to Logan and Jake Paul. The duo is often criticized by their rivals for fighting retired mixed martial artists and boxers.

Trending

Meanwhile, Hooper hilariously wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Am I the third Paul brother?"

Expand Tweet

In his most recent outing to the octagon, Hooper locked horns with another veteran Clay Guida at UFC 310. He defeated the 43-year-old fighter by a first-round submission.

When Chase Hooper supported Cory Sandhagen's fight with a former UFC bantamweight champion

Cory Sandhagen squared off against Umar Nurmagomedov in August 2024 in a UFC bantamweight title eliminator bout. He came up short and lost by decision paving the way for Nurmagomedov to challenge Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311.

The 26-year-old Dagestani contender failed to capitalize on the title opportunity and lost by a decision to Dvalishvili. Following Nurmagomedov's loss at the first pay-per-view event of the company in 2025, Sandhagen called out the former champion Sean O'Malley for a fight instead of him getting an immediate rematch against 'The Machine.'

Chase Hooper also supported Sandhagen's demand and vouched for a showdown between the duo by expressing his desire on his X account:

"O’Malley vs. Sandhagen NEEDS TO HAPPEN"

Expand Tweet

O'Malley lost his title to Dvalishvili at UFC 306 by a unanimous decision and has since remained out of the octagon. Before losing the belt, 'Suga' defended it once against Marlon Vera at UFC 299.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.