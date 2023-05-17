During the pre-fight presser for UFC 289, two-division women's UFC champion Amanda Nunes hinted that she might be defending her featherweight title in the near future.

Nunes' most recent foray in the octagon as a featherweight occurred during her defense of the title against Megan Anderson at UFC 259. The Brazilian displayed absolute dominance over her opponent, overpowering Anderson and sealing the deal with a submission in Round 1.

While discussing which belt she would like to defend next should she be victorious at UFC 289, Nunes stated:

"I feel like, we might have a 145-pound opponent soon and let's see how it's gonna play out. It's not my final decision but like, you're gonna see."

Regardless of what happens at UFC 289, it will be tough for the UFC to find a worthy opponent for Nunes in the featherweight division. At the pre-fight presser for UFC 277 last year, even the former women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena shared her concerns about the women's 145-pound division, stating that there is nobody in that weight class who can challenge Amanda Nunes.

UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes spoke about her opponent Irene Aldana

In the recent pre-fight presser for UFC 289, Amanda Nunes discussed her opponent for the pay-per-view, Irene Aldana. 'The Lioness' praised the Mexican, stating:

"Irene Aldana is powerful, you know. She can knock somebody out. So, I gotta watch out for that. She is also a very good counter fighter. While setting up my shot, I want to make sure I'm in the right range when she's about to counter-attack."

Nunes was scheduled to defend her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena in a trilogy fight at UFC 289. However, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' suffered a rib injury and was forced to withdraw from the main event.

Irene Aldana, who has won four of her last five fights, three of them being finishes, was announced as Pena’s replacement to face Nunes for the UFC women's bantamweight title on June 10.

In her last fight, the 35-year-old Aldana recorded a huge win over No.8-ranked bantamweight Macy Chiasson via third-round TKO at UFC 279.

