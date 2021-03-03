Amanda Nunes claims the UFC will have to retire the women's featherweight division if she wins at UFC 259

UFC bantamweight and featherweight queen Amanda Nunes claims the promotion will probably consider retiring the women's featherweight division if she beats Megan Anderson at UFC 259.

Amanda Nunes, the most dominant female champion in UFC history, has cleared the entire women's 135 lbs division. The Brazilian has wreaked havoc in both the women's featherweight and bantamweight divisions since joining the UFC back in 2013.

In a recent interview with BT Sport's Adam Catterall, Nunes claimed that there is nobody left for her to fight in the featherweight division if she gets past Anderson. Hence, Nunes believes the UFC might choose to retire the entire division itself if she emerges victorious this weekend.

Two things @Amanda_Leoa said to me about Featherweight.



AN - “After l beat Megan Anderson the UFC will have to retire the weight class as there is nobody left”



Me - “What if they sign your team mate Kayla Harrison. Would you fight her?”



AN - “(smiling) It’s business” — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) March 3, 2021

Nunes is on an incredible 11-fight winning streak inside the octagon and has laid to waste some of the most elite fighters in the world of combat sports. When Nunes fought Cris Cyborg for the women's featherweight title in 2018, the latter was considered the greatest female fighter of all time. Nunes knocked out Cyborg in the first round of the fight.

Nunes is arguably the most dominant female fighter on the planet. She has dominated all of her recent opponents without being troubled in any of the bouts. Only six fighters compete in the women's featherweight division. If she gets past Anderson on Saturday, Amanda Nunes will have beaten the top two contenders in the division.

Next week! 🙌



Amanda Nunes puts her belt on the line against Megan Anderson at #UFC259! pic.twitter.com/zTCGam2ZJl — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 23, 2021

Amanda Nunes is interested in a super-fight against teammate

Interestingly, Amanda Nunes suggested another way to save the women's featherweight division. Nunes claimed that if her teammate and current PFL champion Kayla Harrison ever joins the UFC, she wouldn't mind fighting her.

Harrison formerly competed in the lightweight division of the PFL. She became champion in 2019 after beating Larissa Pacheco. However, she recently moved down to featherweight and made her debut at 145 lbs against Courtney King at Invicta FC back in November last year.

If Harrison indeed comes to the UFC, would you like to see her fight Amanda Nunes? Sound off in the comments section.

