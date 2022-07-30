"I don't know why I wanna fight so bad" - Amanda Nunes reveals she was still dealing with the after-effects of COVID-19 while in-camp for her first fight against Julianna Pena

Amanda Nunes recently revealed that was still dealing with the after-effects of COVID-19 during her first outing against Julianna Pena at UFC 269.

Nunes and Julianna Pena were initially scheduled to fight at UFC 265. The Brazilian, however, pulled out of the match after testing positive for COVID-19. The fight was rescheduled for UFC 269 where 'The Lioness' faced a devastating defeat to Pena, losing her bantamweight title to 'The Venezuelan Vixen' after successfully defending it for five years.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Amanda Nunes has tested postive for COVID-19



Her UFC 265 bantamweight title fight against Julianna Peña that was set for Aug. 7 will be rescheduled Amanda Nunes has tested postive for COVID-19Her UFC 265 bantamweight title fight against Julianna Peña that was set for Aug. 7 will be rescheduled https://t.co/r0byeJ2mf7

In a recent episode of The DC Check-In, Amanda Nunes detailed how she had struggled in her fight camp, since she was still dealing with the after-effects of COVID-19 and had not fully recovered.

Explaining why fighting at UFC 269 was a mistake, the former women's bantamweight champ said:

"[Leading] up to the next camp right after I turned the first one down I had COVID...I still coughed, 'DC', during the [camp for the Pena fight]. I was like...keep my lungs like try to like see how far I can go. You know, as [I] cough at the same time...It was a huge mistake. You know what I mean. I still, like, I don't know why I wanna fight so bad, you know what I mean? But, I was able to convince even my coach [that] I was okay."

You can check out Amanda Nunes' full interaction with Daniel Cormier below:

'The Lioness' is set to face Julianna Pena in a rematch at the main event of UFC 277. The Brazilian will look to avenge her defeat at UFC 269 and reclaim the belt she once held.

Amanda Nunes responds to Julianna Pena's accusations of spying ahead of their rematch at UFC 277

UFC women's bantamweight champ Julianna Pena recently accused Amanda Nunes and her team of spying on the champion's practice sessions ahead of their rematch at UFC 277.

'The Lioness' responded to Pena's claims at the UFC 277 pre-fight press conference, claiming that it was an accident.

"One time I walk in, and I saw her training, yeah? What is the problem in that? One time? Julianna training with her team, come on. I walk in, I saw, ok, and I went to my locker room. It was an accident."

You can check out the full UFC 277 pre-fight press conference below:

