"What the f**k's going on?" - Amanda Nunes reveals what was going on in her mind during the second round of her first fight with Julianna Pena

Amanda Nunes suffered her first loss in the bantamweight division at UFC 269 after successfully defending the division's title for the previous five years. Nunes lost her belt to Julianna Pena in a shocking upset that left many fans astounded.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier in a recent video uploaded to the Hall of Famer's YouTube channel, Amanda Nunes revealed what her thoughts were while she was in the octagon with 'The Venezuelan Vixen'.

When asked what went wrong in her first fight against Pena, 'The Lioness' claimed that her inability to move around efficiently due to a knee injury was what cost her the belt.

While discussing her thoughts during the second round of their first encounter, the 34-year-old had this to say:

"In the second round, having one moment that I saw I shake my arms like, 'What the f**k is going on!'...You know what I mean. And I was there you know, Everything that's not me. I never is gonna like...brawl her and you know and stay there...I always have my timing, my in-and-out... because she avoided those moments yeah... But I [wasn't] able to move it at all... My legs couldn't move [due to my knee injury]."

Further into the interview, when asked about her preparedness for her upcoming rematch, 'The Lioness' said:

"I'm going to be precise, you see. Precise everything, you know. I can go five rounds, no problem."

Check out the entire interview with Amanda Nunes in the video below:

Amanda Nunes explains why fighting at UFC 269 was a mistake

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena were originally scheduled to face off for the bantamweight title at UFC 265. 'The Lioness', however, had to pull out of the fight after testing positive for COVID-19. The fight was rescheduled for UFC 269 where Nunes lost her belt to 'The Venezuelan Vixen' via submission.

During the same episode of The DC Check-In, Nunes revealed that she was dealing with the after-effects of COVID-19 during her fight camp and was struggling with training.

Explaining how COVID-19 had affected her first outing with Julianna Pena at UFC 269, the former women's bantamweight champ said:

"[Leading] up to the next camp right after I turned the first one down, I had COVID...I still coughed, 'DC', during the [camp for the Pena fight]. I was like...keep my lungs, like, try to like see how far I can go. You know, as [I] cough at the same time...It was a huge mistake. You know what I mean. I still, like, I don't know why I wanna fight so bad — you know what I mean? But, I was able to convince even my coach [that] I was okay."

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC277 These reactions to Peña's stunning win against Nunes These reactions to Peña's stunning win against Nunes 😱 #UFC277 https://t.co/pvIRPZYDL0

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far