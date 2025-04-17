Amanda Nunes explains picking Kayla Harrison over Julianna Peña as preferred comeback opponent, recalls past training sessions with Olympian

The Amanda Nunes comeback is on track, with the Brazilian legend taking part in a recent interview with the UFC Brasil broadcast team, during which she shared her thoughts on Kayla Harrison and Julianna Peña as potential opponents for her octagon return.

As 'The Lioness' spoke to Evelyn Rodrigues, she made it clear that she is more interested in testing Harrison, a foe she has not faced in true combat, only sparring. When asked by Rodrigues if she is awaiting the winner of Harrison vs. Peña or was more interested in Harrison, Nunes was clear.

"Of course, I'm open to it. Kayla or Julianna, I want my title back and I will fight for it. I'm driven by challenges, Evelyn. I like challenges in my life, understand? I like to fight for something that... Kayla's damn strong. I want her. She's who I want. Julianna could be cool, I've already fought her twice, I can fight her again."

When the topic of her past training sessions with Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, were brought up from their shared American Top Team days, Nunes was frank about their outcomes.

"We had that thing at American Top Team. We've trained before. We didn't have a partnership in the gym, that didn't exist. But when we could, we'd train together here and there, I was out of shape. I was always traveling, and when I'd be back, I'd train with her a little. It was never me training and in shape and I'd train with Kayla. It was never that."

Check out Amanda Nunes' thoughts on fighting Kayla Harrison and Julianna Peña (3:48 and 4:38):

Nunes will watch UFC 316 closely, where Peña defends her women's bantamweight title against the surging Harrison in the co-main event.

Amanda Nunes has already faced an Olympic judoka

While Kayla Harrison, if she emerges victorious at UFC 316, would be the first Olympic gold medalist that Amanda Nunes has faced, she wouldn't be the first American judoka to medal in the Olympics that 'The Lioness' has shared the octagon with. After all, at UFC 207, she faced the great Ronda Rousey.

Check out Amanda Nunes TKO'ing Ronda Rousey:

Rousey is an Olympic bronze medalist in judo, the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo. She is also one of the greatest WMMA fighters of all time, having defended the UFC women's bantamweight title numerous times, and Nunes needed a mere 48 seconds to TKO her.

