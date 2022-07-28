"They got caught big time" - Amanda Nunes was found watching Julianna Pena's practice videos at TUF 

Julianna Pena has revealed that her upcoming opponent Amanda Nunes was caught watching the champion's practice videos during The Ultimate Fighter 30.

In a press conference ahead of the blockbuster rematch at UFC 277, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' revealed that Nunes and her team were sitting in a van watching Pena's videos, before getting caught red-handed by the other side. She said:

"Funny enough, I was watching her sitting in her van like watching my practices. They got caught, they got caught big-time and once we saw them watching our practices, they threw the car in reverse and they high-tailed out of there and I'm like I see what you guys are doing there."

Pena added:

"I don't need to do any of that though. The most important thing is I can learn a lot just by listening to the fights and how they corner and the way they are instructing the fighters on how to move and what combinations to throw and stuff like that."

The duo will face off again after Pena's most memorable upset over the Brazilian at UFC 269 last December to win the women's bantamweight crown. However, Nunes, who was on a 12-fight winning streak prior to that, will be motivated to reclaim the gold and earn back the coveted double-champ status.

Watch Pena talk about her UFC 277 rematch below:

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2 preview

The pair were coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 30, engaging in constant back and forths ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch. After several weeks of being in close proximity to each other, the mounting tension seems palpable between the two fighters.

Julianna Pena, who also won The Ultimate Fighter season 18 in 2013, has had a meteoric rise since then. She holds a 7-2 record in the UFC, with her previous loss coming over two years ago against Germaine de Randamie.

Meanwhile, Amanda Nunes is touted by many as the greatest women's mixed martial arts fighter in history. 'The Lioness' holds wins over the likes of Germaine de Randamie, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Valentina Shevchenko, while also claiming the featherweight and bantamweight title during that time.

