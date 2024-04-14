Amanda Nunes, Miesha Tate, and other MMA pros react to Kayla Harrison's electrifying debut at UFC 300 outclassing Holly Holm

The first-ever two-time Olympic gold medalist debutante in the UFC, Kayla Harrison, wasted no time in showcasing her class at UFC 300.

Harrison was utterly dominant from the get-go against the former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm. The one-sided performance culminated in a second-round rear-naked choke submission victory that dispels all doubts about Harrison and how she might fare in the UFC.

Check out Kayla Harrison's finish below:

The mixed martial arts world reacted with amazement over Harrison's performance and expected more of the same if she can maintain her strength after cutting down to bantamweight. Reacting to her sensational UFC debut, popular MMA journalist Ariel Helwani said:

"Get out the way yo, get out the way yo bantamweight Kayla has arrived. What an absolute dominant performance in her UFC and 135 debut. If she can continue to make that weight with relative ease… look out."

Former UFC fighter Paul Felder also put out his reaction, saying:

"Wow. What a debut! Huge hype. Signed, sealed, delivered!"

Former two-division champ Amanda Nunes posted her reaction to Harrison's win by seemingly expecting to hear a callout.

Check out Amanda Nunes' video below:

Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee also called for Nunes to return from retirement and face Harrison:

"Amanda Nunez gotta come out of retirement!!! She didn’t even do Holly Holm like that"

Many pitched Harrison up next for the bantamweight title shot against Raquel Pennington.

"With the state of the 135lb div atm.. I wouldn't be surprised if she's fighting for the title next - that div is lacking stars & Harrison is surely that"

"Harrison v Pennington , book it !"

"Imagine the buildup between her and Juliana"

There was some further discussion about Harrison's physicality while former champ Miesha Tate pointed out a grave error committed by Holm:

"Big mistake to try to take Kayla down but let’s face it Kayla looked amazing"

Check out the fighter reactions to Kayla Harrison's victory in the screenshots below:

Fighters react to Kayla Harrison's UFC 300 win. [via X]

