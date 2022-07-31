"They got smoked by her" - Julianna Pena not phased by Valentina Shevchenko's prediction ahead of Amanda Nunes fight

Julianna Pena recently responded to Valentina Shevchenko's prediction ahead of her title rematch against Amanda Nunes at UFC 277.

Julianna Pena is all set to face Amanda Nunes at the main event of UFC 277 with her bantamweight title on the line. This will be Pena's first title defense since claiming it from 'The Lioness' back at UFC 269. Heading into the title rematch, Nunes seems to be the fan favorite with many fans and fighters. This includes Valentina Shevchenko, who asserted that Nunes will reclaim her belt at UFC 277.

In a recent episode of The DC Check-In, Pena responded to predictions from the likes of Shevchenko and Megan Anderson, both of whom believe that Amanda Nunes will dominate the fight this weekend:

"Well, I didn't know any of that was said. I got rid of all my social media... But I will say this: Megan Anderson got smoked by Amanda. Valentina Shevchenko couldn't get the job done in two fights... So, of course it would behoove them to say that they think that Amanda's gonna win, because they don't want to give me any credit because, you know, got smoked by her."

'The Venezuelan Vixen' continued:

"So, it doesn't surprise me that they would say something like that. Because, you know, it would make them look better yeah to say, 'Oh, the girl that beat me is the one that won.' You know what I mean? As opposed to the one that actually got the job done."

You can check out the full episode of The DC Check-In below:

Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko have fought twice in the octagon

Amanda Nunes and 'Bullet' have faced each other twice in the UFC — 'The Lioness' won both their outings.

During their first match at UFC 196, Nunes defeated the Kyrgyzstani fighter by securing a unanimous decision victory. They met each other for the second time at UFC 215 with the Brazilian's women's bantamweight title on the line. 'The Lioness' successfully defended her title by winning via split decision.

Valentina Shevchenko has two losses in her entire UFC career, both of which came against the former women's bantamweight champ. If the two meet again in a trilogy fight, the bout will undoubtedly be a barn burner.

