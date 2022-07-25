"Listen, if we have to pull out of this fight, you know together, 100% we can do that" - Amanda Nunes on what Nina told her ahead of the first fight against Julianna Pena

Amanda Nunes recently revealed that her wife Nina Nunes suggested pulling out of her UFC 269 clash against Julianna Pena.

Nunes, who went on to suffer a loss at the hands of 'The Venezuelan Vixen' by way of a second-round submission, admitted that a lot had gone wrong in her camp ahead of the fateful night where she lost her title.

In a recent interaction with ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi, 'The Lionness' opened up about the time her wife advised her against participating in the clash until she was in full health:

"I make a mistake, you know, a huge mistake and a lot of things went wrong in my camp and I still moved forward in the camp. I don't want to let the fight fall through, you know? And like, Nina was trying to tell me, like, 'Listen, like, if we have to pull out in this fight, you know, to get to 100%, we can do that.'"

Amanda Nunes reveals why she refused to pull out of UFC 269

In the same interaction with ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi, Amanda Nunes offered fans some insight into why she felt pressured to compete against Julianna Pena at UFC 269.

Nunes recalled their UFC 265 bout that was canceled after she contracted COVID-19. She admitted that she felt forced to go through with their UFC 269 clash even though her preparations were lacking, as she did not want the UFC to introduce an interim title in the division due to her prolonged inactivity:

"I let the fight fall through once because I got COVID. I know, I don't want to let the fight fall through again. So that pressure to like, no fight once again and then UFC put interim belt and that was like, giving me a hard time to let that fight go. So I don't think that that would be right for me to let the [UFC put the] interim belt out there. So, because of that I decide to fight."

