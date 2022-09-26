Amanda Nunes posts heartwarming pictures on daughter Raegan's birthday

UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes and her partner Nina Nunes recently celebrated the second birthday of their daughter, Raegan Ann Nunes.

Taking to Instagram, 'The Lioness' shared heartwarming pictures of her daughter, who was showered with amazing gifts.

Check out the posts below:

Nina Nunes gave birth to Raegan on September 24, 2020. The couple's daughter was first seen inside the octagon after Amanda Nunes' win against Megan Anderson at UFC 259. The Brazilian also dedicated the victory to her daughter.

Nunes is coming off an impressive victory over Juiliana Pena at UFC 277 in July. The Brazilian outpointed 'The Venezuelan Vixen' in an intriguing rematch after being beaten by the American in their first meeting.

'The Lioness' dominated her rival in both the grappling and stand-up realms en route to a unanimous decision win.

Who will Amanda Nunes fight next?

Amanda Nunes re-established her champ-champ status by reclaiming the bantamweight gold from Julianna Pena this past summer. With the victory, Nunes moved to 13-1 in her last 14 bouts. Prior to her December loss, 'The Lioness' was unbeaten since September 2014.

With their series at one win apiece, some fans are clamoring for a trilogy fight between Nunes and Pena. However, not everyone seems to be onboard wth the idea of a third matchup considering how dominant 'The Lioness' was in the rematch.

While a third fight between Nunes and Pena could eventually happen, it appears that the Brazilian is more intrigued by a possible trilogy clash with flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

At the UFC 277 post-fight fight conference, Nunes was asked if she would be interested in a third meeting with Shevchenko. Here's how the Brazilian responded:

"Yeah good. She’s a champion too, that would be awesome."

Watch Nunes' UFC 277 post-fight interview below:

As of this time, there is no update on Nunes' return or who she will be next opponent. However, a trilogy bout with 'Bullet' would certainly be an exciting one.

Amanda Nunes holds a pair of wins over Valentina Shevchenko, most recently defending the belt against Shevchenko in a closely contested rematch at UFC 215 in September 2017.

