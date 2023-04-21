Amanda Nunes will return to the octagon later this year at UFC 289 to defend her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena.

Ahead of their trilogy bout, Nunes and Pena sat down for a joint-interview with ESPN MMA. During the interview, Pena made a bold claim by suggesting that the champion might think about retiring from the sport following UFC 289:

"I have nothing but love and respect for you Amanda, we've shared almost 40 minutes inside the octagon but at the end of the day at some point it's got to end and you may want to think about laying those gloves down inside the octagon after this fight on June 10th."

Reacting to the retirement provocation, Nunes claimed that her upcoming title defense at UFC 289 will most certainly not be her last:

"I've been so long in this sport, I did everything that I want. I accomplished everything baby, you know what I mean? So, and this fight is not going to be my retirement fight."

Moments later, Julianna Pena claimed that she has all the tools needed to beat Amanda Nunes. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion believes she can finish the champion again, adding that 'The Lioness' can only win via decision.

In response, Nunes warned Pena not to be overzealous when they lock horns in June:

"If you rush at me Julianna, I'm gonna put your a** down. I'm telling you, rush at me and I'm gonna put your a** down, my timing is like on point to take you down."

Watch their exchange below (2:11):

Amanda Nunes retirement: When 'The Lioness' joked about fighting wife Nina Nunes in her last bout

Amanda Nunes is arguably the greatest women's MMA fighter of all time. The only double champion across the women's divisions in the UFC, Nunes' accomplishments are already worthy of a place in the Hall of Fame.

Now 34 years old, 'The Lioness' is in the twilight of her career, sparking rumors of her impending retirement. The bantamweight and featherweight champion once joked that her last fight could be against her wife, Nina Nunes.

In an interview with TMZ Sports back in December 2021, Nunes said while standing alongside her wife:

"My last fight is gonna be against Nina [Nunes] and I'm gonna retire. We both will retire."

Catch Amanda Nunes' comments below (1:14):

Nina Nunes, formerly Nina Ansaroff, and Amanda Nunes had their first child, a daughter, in September 2020. Nina notably retired from MMA last year following her decision win over Cynthia Calvillo at UFC San Diego.

