Amanda Nunes has established herself as one of the most dominant and respected figures in the world of MMA.

With an exceptional record and championship titles to her name, fans often inquire about the few setbacks in her illustrious career. Specifically, how many times has Nunes experienced knockouts during her journey in MMA?

Delving into the records, it is evident that Amanda Nunes has experienced two TKO losses during her illustrious career. The first setback occurred back in 2011 when she was competing in Strikeforce. Facing off against Alexis Davis, Nunes fell victim to a TKO defeat that marked a rare moment of adversity for the talented fighter.

The second TKO loss on Nunes' record came during her clash with Cat Zingano at UFC 178. Despite showcasing her ferocious fighting spirit, Nunes found herself on the receiving end of a devastating knockout in the third round of the contest.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that these losses do not define Nunes' overall career. In fact, her achievements far outweigh the setbacks. Boasting an outstanding professional record of 22 victories, including 13 knockouts and four submissions, the two-division champ has consistently showcased her exceptional skills inside the octagon.

Impressively, fourteen of her wins have come via first-round finishes, highlighting her prowess and efficiency as a fighter.

Nunes has emerged victorious in multiple championship bouts, etching her name in the annals of MMA history. She currently holds the title of UFC Women's featherweight division and is a two-time UFC Women's bantamweight champion. Additionally, as of March 1, 2023, she is ranked at the top spot in the UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings.

Throughout her career, 'Lioness' has exemplified remarkable skill, tenacity, and resilience, solidifying her status as one of the greatest fighters of all time and thus living up to her moniker.

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena 3 canceled; 'Lioness' has a new opponent for upcoming UFC 289 championship bout

In a disappointing turn of events, the highly anticipated trilogy bout between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena has been canceled. The matchup was set to determine the fate of the UFC women's bantamweight gold, as the series stood tied between the two formidable fighters with one victory each from their previous encounters.

Their last meeting took place at UFC 277, where Amanda Nunes, the Brazilian powerhouse, evened the score with a commanding unanimous decision triumph. Fans were eagerly awaiting the rubber match, hoping for a definitive outcome to settle the rivalry.

However, news broke that Pena had withdrawn from the scheduled bout due to an unfortunate injury. This left Nunes without an opponent for her highly anticipated return to the octagon at UFC 289.

Fortunately, the UFC wasted no time in finding a replacement. Stepping up to the challenge is Mexican bantamweight Irene Aldana, who will now have the opportunity to test her skills against the dominant champion.

Poll : 0 votes