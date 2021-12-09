"I hope she makes the right decision" - Amanda Nunes weighs in on teammate Kayla Harrison possibly signing with the UFC

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes said she'd support Kayla Harrison wherever she chooses to sign.

Harrison was previously signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), the organization she has called home since 2018. However, Harrison needs to make an important decision soon, as she became a free agent after her victory over Taylor Guardado in October.

As one of the most sought-after free agents in MMA, it's no surprise that the UFC is in pursuit of Harrison. TSN's Aaron Bronsteter recently reported that Dana White confirmed negotiations are currently taking place between the two-time Olympic gold medalist and the UFC.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Just spoke to Dana White and he confirmed that the UFC are having conversations with Kayla Harrison's team.



He believes that there is only one way to find out whether Harrison can be considered the best in the world and that's for her to join the UFC and face Amanda Nunes. Just spoke to Dana White and he confirmed that the UFC are having conversations with Kayla Harrison's team.He believes that there is only one way to find out whether Harrison can be considered the best in the world and that's for her to join the UFC and face Amanda Nunes.

The only issue with Harrison's potential move to the UFC is that it would all but guarantee a matchup between herself and Nunes, her training partner and close friend. Nunes, of course, is the champion in the UFC women's featherweight division, the weight class that Harrison would likely compete in.

However, Nunes recently claimed that she isn't worried about the potential drama that a Harrison-UFC partnership could cause. During an interview with MMA Fighting ahead of UFC 269, Nunes said:

"It's up to [Kayla Harrison]. Everybody knows of [her] own career, you know? I hope she makes the right decision. In the UFC or in other promotions, I'm always going to cheer for her. We're always training very good in the gym. So we have much fun in the gym so whatever she decides, you know, it just has to be her business."

Watch Amanda Nunes talk about Kayla Harrison's potential move to the UFC:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



says it's not her business where her teammate



Full "It's up to [Kayla Harrison]. … I hope she makes the right decision." @Amanda_Leoa says it's not her business where her teammate @KaylaH signs next.Full #UFC269 scrum ▶️ youtu.be/Vg9ym4WA7Co "It's up to [Kayla Harrison]. … I hope she makes the right decision." @Amanda_Leoa says it's not her business where her teammate @KaylaH signs next.Full #UFC269 scrum ▶️ youtu.be/Vg9ym4WA7Co https://t.co/xJa5HRlC44

"I am always cheering for you" - Kayla Harrison responds to Amanda Nunes' words of support

It didn't take long before Kayla Harrison caught wind of Amanda Nunes' words of encouragement. The former judoka immediately responded to her training partner on social media, saying:

"Love you [Amanda Nunes] and I’m always cheering for you cutie patootie."

Also Read Article Continues below

Nunes will return to action against Julianna Pena in the co-main event of Saturday's UFC 269 pay-per-view. It will be the first time Nunes will fight since she contracted COVID-19 a few months back. 'The Lioness' is currently on a 12-fight winning streak and is a massive betting favorite over the challenger.

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by David Andrew