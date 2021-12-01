"The greatest compliment I can give to Amanda is that I want to fight her" - Kayla Harrison discusses a potential matchup with UFC double champ Amanda Nunes

Kayla Harrison claims she is interested in fighting her American Top Team teammate Amanda Nunes.

Harrison is considered the 'next big thing' in MMA, while Nunes has already conquered a lot during her illustrious career. The duo train at ATT and the former even helped the 'Lioness' prepare for her UFC 269 showdown vs. Julianna Pena.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Kayla Harrison added she is honored to be mentioned alongside Amanda Nunes and has upmost respect for the UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion.

"It (a fight with Nunes) is nothing but positive for my career, goals and dreams. I think that you know unfortunately it doesn't coincide with my personal life. I love Amanda, I think she is amazing. Personally, I don't want to piss off all our teammates and coaches. Everyone have to like pick a side. That would be terrible, s**tty. I am also at that point in my life where I know my worth. We'll see what happens. The greatest compliment I can give Amanda is that I want to fight her... There's no animosity. I've been helping her train for Julianna. There's nothing I wouldn't do for a teammate. It is not personal out there. I consider it as a honor to be mentioned in the same sentence as her. She is the greatest of all time for a reason," said Harrison.

Watch Kayla Harrison in conversation with MMA journalist John Morgan below:

Kayla Harrison is a two-time women's lightweight championship tournament winner at PFL

Kayla Harrison is a 155-pounder in Professional Fighters League. She won the PFL women's lightweight championship tournament in 2019 and 2021.

However, in both Bellator and and the UFC, there is no women's lightweight division. Harrison must drop to the featherweight class (145 pounds) to challenge Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes, respectively.

PFL @PFLMMA



$PFL Token Holders can vote now for Kayla Harrison as your PFL Championship Fan Favorite Finish on



Voting ends Dec 10th

@SociosFighting | @socios Golden once again! @KaylaH $PFL Token Holders can vote now for Kayla Harrison as your PFL Championship Fan Favorite Finish on Socios.com Voting ends Dec 10th Golden once again! @KaylaH $PFL Token Holders can vote now for Kayla Harrison as your PFL Championship Fan Favorite Finish on Socios.com Voting ends Dec 10th@SociosFighting | @socios https://t.co/ljXe4ZIONc

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The two-time Olympic judo gold medallist has remained unbeaten (12-0) in her professional MMA career. Harrison owns seven first-round finishes.

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by Joshua Broom