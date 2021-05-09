Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill canceled hours before UFC Vegas 26

UFC Vegas 26 has officially lost its main card opener between Amanda Ribas and Angela Hill, hours before the event. The card has now been cut down to nine fights after Ribas tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an initial report from MMA Fighting, Amanda Ribas and a member of her team were forced to withdraw from tonight's UFC event. Ribas was set for a colossal strawweight showdown against top fighter Hill in her first fight since losing against Marina Rodriguez.

Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill has been pulled from tonight’s #UFCVegas26 card, UFC officials confirmed. Full story coming to @espnmma. First reported by @MMAFighting. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) May 8, 2021

Despite the cancelation of the Ribas vs. Hill fight, UFC Vegas 26 remains a pretty stacked card. The event will be headlined by Marina Rodriguez, who is on the back of a massive win over Ribas at UFC 257.

Rodriguez will face Michelle Waterson in a flyweight bout after both women stepped in at the last minute following the cancelation of TJ Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen.

The rest of the UFC Vegas 26 main card will feature Diego Ferreira, Gregor Gillespie, and Neil Magny, among other top names. The co-main event will feature the return of Donald Cerrone against Alex Morono, who replaced Diego Sanchez after his release from the UFC.

Amanda Ribas was aiming to return to winning ways

At UFC 257, Amanda Ribas suffered a loss to UFC Vegas 26 headliner Marina Rodriguez. The Brazilian stopped the former inside 54 seconds of the second round.

Ribas was hoping to get back on winning terms against a very dangerous Angela Hill this time around. The latter has already beaten Ashley Yoder this year after losing to Michelle Waterson in her last fight of 2020.

Are you annoyed at the fight between Ribas and Hill being removed from the card? Who did you have as the winner before the cancelation? Sound off in the comments section below.