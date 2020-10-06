Amanda Ribas willing to compete in bare-knuckle fighting for an interesting reason

The sport of bare-knuckle fighting has been on the rise, especially with UFC alumni also getting involved in the business of fighting without gloves. One certain UFC up and comer - Amanda Ribas - has revealed that she is also open to bare-knuckle fighting to prove a point to her father.

While speaking with SCMP MMA, Amanda Ribas - who has been labeled as one of the top UFC prospects of the year - claimed that she is willing to fight without gloves to "shut my dad up."

Amanda Ribas open to bare-knuckle fighting to prove a point to her father

Undefeated UFC fighter Amanda Ribas has compiled an impressive winning streak ever since making her promotional debut in 2019. At UFC 251, Ribas submitted Paige VanZant in the latter's last fight in the promotion before signing with BKFC. (H/T: BJ Penn)

Speaking about the challenge of fighting without gloves at some point in her career, Amanda Ribas revealed that she'd be willing to do so to prove a point to her father. Ribas stated the following:

"For me this is like the beginning. My Dad did this fight. I saw in my house some pictures with him fighting all ‘bloody blood.’ So for me it’s different. It’s a different game. So there are old techniques and new techniques so for me it’s different. I don’t know if I can do it one day because I need to shut my Dad up because sometimes when we’re training he says, ‘you guys today, you use protection for the knee, for the head in my time I did without gloves, I kicked the tree’ so maybe in the future I’ll do it just to shut up my Dad!"

The prospect of Amanda Ribas jumping ship to bare-knuckle fighting seems unlikely at this moment in time, especially given that she is still quite fresh in the UFC. The flyweight fighter is on the rise and is ranked #12 in the Strawweight division.

Several rumors suggest that Amanda Ribas will face off against Carla Esparza at UFC 256 for her next fight.