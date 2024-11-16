Amanda Serrano posts close-up photo of nasty eye cut in statement after shocking loss to Katie Taylor, fans scream robbery: "Judges rigged the result"

The Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano outcome lacked the justice the latter was hoping for. She was handed yet another controversial loss, this time suffering a gruesome cut over her right eyebrow. Unfortunately, the cut was not the result of punches on Taylor's part, but an accidental headbutt.

In the aftermath of her loss, Serrano took to Instagram, sharing an NSFW picture of the cut she suffered against Taylor. It's a graphic sight and it compromised Serrano for the rest of her fight with Taylor. Nevertheless, the Puerto Rican legend is in strong spirits.

Serrano landed 107 punches more than her Irish rival. Moreover, Taylor was deducted a point for frequent headbutting.

Yet, Taylor's hand was still raised in the end, winning 95-94 on all scorecards. Naturally, Serrano was less than pleased and took to X to slam the judges:

"I landed 107 more punches, she got a point deducted and I lost 95-94 lmfao."

Fans flocked to Serrano's tweet, forming a thread in support, with many believing that she was the victim of improper judging. This was corroborated by one fan who described the robbery as one of the clearest in recent memory.

"You got robbed in broad daylight."

This was echoed by another fan.

"Absolutely robbed."

More fans were outraged by the bizarre judging.

"Yeah the judges rigged the result"

Others encouraged her to appeal the decision, a recourse which is rarely effective.

"APPEAL this decision to judges who don't hate Americans"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

The loss snaps a five-fight win streak Serrano had authored, who will now undoubtedly seek a trilogy bout with Taylor.

The first Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano was similarly controversial

Despite having two wins over Amanda Serrano, Katie Taylor's bouts with her have been heavily scrutinized. Their clash was defined by Serrano's power advantage, while the Irish star was more mobile and active off the backfoot.

Check out the first Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight:

In the end, many felt that Serrano had done enough to emerge victorious, but she was declared the loser via split-decision in a shocking turn of events.

