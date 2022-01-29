Amanda Serrano reacts to Jake Paul's Dana White diss track; gives shout-out to Cris Cyborg 

Amanda Serrano recently offered her take on Jake Paul's newly released Dana White diss track, and it looks like she was more than impressed. Furthermore, Serrano seemed pleasantly surprised to see Cris Cyborg make an appearance in the official music video.

Serrano took to Twitter to comment on the hilarity of the single and the music video, hailing it as "A must watch".

"This is so funny & well thought of. Saw my girl [Cris Cyborg] in there. A must watch. [Laughing emojis]"

The music video features a cameo from Bellator featherweight champion and former UFC champion Cris Cyborg. The Brazilian can be seen dealing with a stand-in for Dana White in the video before 'The Problem Child' jumps into his rap.

The track marks Jake Paul's latest shot at Dana White in their seemingly unending feud. Through his lyrics Paul takes shots at a number of UFC fighters in addition to White, including Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Regardless of the insults and the antics, Paul's vision remains the same; greater benefits for combat sports athletes.

Amanda Serrano is hurtling towards a megafight against Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor are scheduled to feature in the grandest fight in all of women's boxing. The action is set to unfold on April 30 as the seven-divion world champion prepares to lock horns with the undisputed lightweight champion.

The fighters are set to headline a card at the iconic Madison Square Garden, marking the first boxing event to be headlined by female fighters at MSG.

'The Real Deal' currently boasts of a record of 42-1-1. She has held championships in the junior bantamweight, bantamweight, junior featherweight, featherweight, junior lightweight, lightweight and junior welterweight divisions.

The Puerto Rican boxing maestro has managed to remain undefeated since 2012, suffering her last loss against former WBC super-featherweight champion Frida Wallberg.

In her most recent appearance inside the squared circle, Serrano comfortably outboxed Miriam Gutierrez in the co-main event of Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's rematch back in December 2021. She managed to overcome the Spaniard by way of unanimous decision with the judges' scorecards reading 100-90, 99-91, 99-90.

