Who beat Amanda Serrano? A look at the featherweight queen's only loss

Amanda Serrano has undoubtedly etched her name among boxing greats. She bears an impressive 41-1-1 record, with her only defeat being against former WBC super-featherweight champion Frida Wallberg in 2012. Wallberg was an undefeated fighter of Swedish descent, coming off her first WBC female super-featherweight title defense against Canada's Olivia Gerula.

'The Golden Girl' crossed paths with Amanda Serrano after the Puerto Rican obtained a lopsided win over Ela Nunez in February 2012. They met on Wallberg's home turf at the Cloetta Center in Sweden on April 27, 2012.

The fight was nothing short of a spectacle. Both women displayed an absolute striking masterclass throughout the bout. Both had their moments in the fight, with Serrano pressing the action in the final rounds.

After a hard-fought 10-round war, the judges ruled the bout in Frida Wallberg's favor (96-94, 97-93, and 98-92). Serrano pledged to bounce back from the decision loss in her post-fight interview.

Catch highlights of the fight below:

“I gave it my all,” said Amanda Serrano. “I know I landed some good shots in the fight and I'm not ashamed of my performance. Frida Wallberg is a great fighter and I take nothing away from her victory. I'm going to bounce back from this bump in the road and work my way back to the top. I want to thank all my fans who've been there for me and I promise I'll be back.”

Serrano kept her word. She went on a tear in the featherweight division and claimed the WBO, WBC and IBO female featherweight titles.

Amanda Serrano defended her titles on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley card

Amanda Serrano is currently the unified featherweight world champion. In a bid to put female boxing on the map, 'The Real Deal' squared off against Yamileth Marcedo on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley on August 29.

She went the distance with her Mexican opponent and was awarded a unanimous decision win by the judges.

The seven-division world champion has her eyes set on becoming the undisputed champion next. She wants to trade blows with Katie Taylor, the Irish boxing phenom who is the current undisputed lightweight queen.

"I want the whole pie. I don't want to continue to fighting other champions in other weight classes. I want to be the best at featherweight... definitely want to fight Katie Taylor next. We're just gonna go back and figure it out," said Amanda Serrano in the post fight presser.

