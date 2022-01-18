"You changed my Life" - Amanda Serrano sends Jake Paul a heartwarming birthday wish

Amanda Serrano sent out a heartwarming birthday message to Jake Paul on his 25th birthday.

Serrano signed with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions in 2021 and has been reaping the benefits ever since. Moreover, the 33-year-old has made a substantial amount of money over her last two fights, thanks to the YouTube star.

Serrano took to Twitter to post a birthday message for Paul. In the post, she thanked him for all the changes he has brought to her life. The social media star has been able to shed light on the Puerto Rican boxer over the past year which has helped her immensely.

Thanking 'The Problem Child' for everything he has done for her, Serrano wrote:

"Happy 25th Birthday to my manager @jakepaul Life isn’t only about the changes you make in your own life but the changes you make in others. You made a lot of money in 2021 but greater than that you Changed my Life! Thank you from the bottom of my heart @MostVpromotions"

Amanda Serrano @Serranosisters

Life isn’t only about the changes you make in your own life but the changes you make in others. You made a lot of money in 2021 but greater than that you Changed my Life!

Thank you from the bottom of my heart @MostVpromotions Happy 25th Birthday to my manager @jakepaul Life isn’t only about the changes you make in your own life but the changes you make in others. You made a lot of money in 2021 but greater than that you Changed my Life!Thank you from the bottom of my heart Happy 25th Birthday to my manager @jakepaul Life isn’t only about the changes you make in your own life but the changes you make in others. You made a lot of money in 2021 but greater than that you Changed my Life! Thank you from the bottom of my heart 🙏❤️ @MostVpromotions https://t.co/KUGP8hCT4L

Jake Paul lists 5 goals on his 25th birthday

Jake Paul has revealed the five goals he has set for himself over the coming year via an Instagram post. Firstly, Paul wishes to improve himself every day and enjoy the process as well.

Second, Paul wants to focus on uplifting Amanda Serrano and women's boxing even further. The third goal on the list is to continue helping kids fight bullying with his Boxing Bullies Foundation.

'The Problem Child' has been beefing with Dana White for a while now and his list wouldn't have been complete without taking a shot at the UFC president. The fourth goal on Paul's list is to 'expose' White and improve the fighter pay situation in the UFC.

Last but not least, his most interesting goal for the 25th year of his life is to go to space with either one of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk or Richard Branson.

Paul wrote:

25th year of life: 1) Get better every single day & enjoy every moment doing it. 2) Elevate @serranosisters & women’s boxing. 3) Help as many kids as possible through @boxingbullies. 4) Expose bully Dana / help fighters. 5) Go to outer space with Jeff, Richard, or Elon.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik