Jake Paul lists 5 goals on his 25th birthday, wants to travel into outer space with Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos or Richard Branson

Jake Paul has released a list of his five goals for the 25th year of his life. The undefeated knockout artist has taken the combat sports world by storm over the past two years, and clearly plans on having an even bigger impact this year.

In a post to his Instagram account, Jake Paul revealed his five goals for the coming year. At the top of his list, Paul wishes to improve himself every day and enjoy himself in the process. Number two focuses on the elevation of Amanda Serrano, the unified featherweight world champion in boxing who Paul has been working closely with as of late.

His third goal was to continue his work through the Boxing Bullies Foundation, a "Non-Profit Foundation instilling confidence, courage, & leadership in the youth through the sport of boxing while fighting back against bullying" (via @boxingbullies Instagram bio).

Most interesting to combat sports fans is Paul's fourth goal which is to simultaneously "expose" Dana White and help fighter pay. The topic of fighter pay, especially in the UFC, has been the subject of much discussion over the past year. To Paul's credit, he has already drawn more eyes to the situation.

Last on his list was to go to space with either Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, or Richard Branson. Check out the full post below:

25th year of life: 1) Get better every single day & enjoy every moment doing it. 2) Elevate @serranosisters & women’s boxing. 3) Help as many kids as possible through @boxingbullies. 4) Expose bully Dana / help fighters. 5) Go to outer space with Jeff, Richard, or Elon.

Will fans see Jake Paul compete in 2022?

Jake Paul's recent KO win over Tyron Woodley has continued to grow interest in the boxing career of 'The Problem Child'. It seems likely that he will be back at some point over the course of the coming year.

Whether that is for a rescheduled bout against Tommy Fury, a matchup with another MMA fighter such as Nate Diaz or Jorge Masivdal, or even his even brother Logan Paul remains to be seen.

