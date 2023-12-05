Amanda Serrano vacates belt after WBC refused to let female boxers fight the same as men

Amanda Serrano's title case is a little bit lighter after her announcement this morning.

'The Real Deal' has been out of the ring since her historic clash with Danila Ramos in October. That bout was historic, largely thanks to Serrano. Whereas women's boxing matches are normally ten rounds that last two minutes, this was 12 three-minute rounds.

The fight itself was extremely entertaining. In the end, it was Serrano who emerged victorious by a unanimous decision. In the process, she retained her WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring featherweight titles but didn't defend her WBC championship.

The reason is that they didn't sanction the fight. While many sanctioning bodies are seemingly indifferent about Serrano's push for change, the WBC is actively hostile to the idea. That has led to the champion vacating her women's featherweight title earlier today.

Amanda Serrano herself announced the news on Instagram earlier today. Along with the announcement, she stated that the WBC's refusal to have women have the same rules as men is the reason why. Along with that, she hinted that she wouldn't fight anyone who didn't want the same ruleset as she did.

Will Amanda Serrano's title situation impact her next fight?

Amanda Serrano's next fight will likely be massively impacted by her situation with the WBC.

Right or wrong, 'The Real Deal' is making a stand about something that she cares about. Serrano is correct that there's literally zero reason for men and women to have different boxing rules, especially in the year 2023.

That being said, while Serrano feels right about her situation, it could impact her future. No other major fighters, including names such as Katie Taylor, have commented on her decision. If 'KT' wants to stay in the good graces of the WBC, it's hard to see her signing on.

The Irishwoman famously defeated Amanda Serrano last year by decision. While the hope was to have their rematch, 'The Real Deal' later suffered an injury. As a result, Taylor is now involved in a rivalry with Chantelle Cameron.

However, even beyond a potential rematch with Taylor, it won't be easy for the Puerto Rican boxer. For example, Skye Nicolson called out Serrano following her win last month. The Australian is viewed as one of the best young prospects in the sport.

However, Nicolson has already hinted that she will follow the WBC's rules for her next fight. This means that a potential fight with Serrano is off.

