Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke: Full fight card details - date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Amanda Serrano is all set to make her much-awaited return to the squared circle. The boxing icon's most recent matchup witnessed her defeat Danila Ramos via unanimous decision in October 2023. With the victory, 'The Real Deal' defended the WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO, and The Ring women's featherweight titles.

Presently, Puerto Rico's Serrano is booked to defend the WBA, WBO, and IBF women's featherweight titles against Germany's Nina Meinke. Their 12-round bout is set to headline a boxing event at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Speaking of the Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke start time, per DAZN, the fight card commences at around 7 pm ET (Saturday, March 2, 2024) in the U.S. and 12 am GMT (Sunday, March 3, 2024) in the U.K.

Furthermore, the Serrano-Meinke main event ring walks will likely start at approximately 10 pm ET (Saturday, March 2, 2024) in the U.S. and 3 am GMT (Sunday, March 3, 2024) in the U.K. One should note that the timings of the main event matchup could vary according to the undercard bouts' duration.

Moreover, as for the Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke streaming options, the headlining matchup and the other matchups, can be streamed on DAZN. It'll air on DAZN in more than 200 countries, except Russia, China, and Belarus.

Besides, in Argentina, Columbia, and Chile, viewers would have to stream it through the DAZN app and can't watch it on web browsers. Tickets can be availed by way of Ticketera, starting from $20. It could cost fans more than $150 for VIP seating.

Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke card details: 'The Real Deal' and Jake Paul to feature in headlining matchups

While the boxing event would be headlined by the Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke title showdown, the co-headliner will feature YouTube megastar, boxer, and boxing promoter Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' will face Ryan Bourland in a cruiserweight bout in the fight card's co-main event.

Presently, 'The Real Deal' is on a four-fight win streak. Serrano's last defeat came at a higher weight class (lightweight) via a razor-thin split decision against fellow boxing great Katie Taylor in April 2022. Be that as it may, the 35-year-old has vowed to continue her dominance in her weight class (featherweight).

In regard to the rest of the fight card, listed below are the matchups currently advertised for the event (*Fight card subject to change).

Serrano vs. Meinke boxing event fight card:

IBF, WBA, and WBO women's featherweight titles match: Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke

Cruiserweight bout: Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

WBO world light flyweight title bout: Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago

Super featherweight bout: Christopher Diaz vs. Headley Scott

Featherweight bout: Pedro Marquez Medina vs. Brandon Valdes

Welterweight bout: Elijah Flores vs. Alejandro Munera

Women's super flyweight bout: Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs. Gloria Munguilla

Featherweight bout: Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres